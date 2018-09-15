Rugby Championship 2018: South Africa earn thrilling 36-34 win over New Zealand

South Africa won for the first time in New Zealand since 2009

Rugby Championship New Zealand (17) 34 Tries: J Barrett, Smith, Ioane (2), Taylor, Savea Cons: B Barrett (2) Pens: South Africa (24) 36 Tries: Dyantyi (2), Le Roux, Marx, Kolbe Cons: Pollard (4) Pens: Pollard

South Africa won an away game against New Zealand for the first time since 2009 as they won a dramatic Rugby Championship tie 36-34 in Wellington.

Jordie Barrett and Aaron Smith tries helped the All Blacks lead 12-0 but Aphiwe Dyantyi, Willie Le Roux and Malcolm Marx hit back for South Africa.

The Springboks crossed twice more and stood firm under their own posts as New Zealand pushed for the winning try.

"You've got to give them credit," said All Blacks captain Kieran Read.

"We threw everything at them, my boys kept working hard but the South Africans defended outstandingly well and deserved their win."

The Springboks had lost their previous two Rugby Championship games and were under more pressure early on but they were able to capitalise on All Blacks errors to score three unanswered tries in 11 minutes to lead 21-12.

Rieko Ioane scored the first of his two tries to keep the hosts in touch at the break but Cheslin Kolbe ran clear after intercepting a pass to put the visitors 14 points clear.

Ioane scored his second try of the match, but that was cancelled out by Dyantyi's second effort.

However, New Zealand's Codie Taylor and Ardie Savea crossed from lineout drives to set up a tense finish.

A drop goal would have been seen New Zealand win but they continued to push for a try, with South Africa repelling numerous attacks as the clocked turned red.

And with a two extra minutes played, Damian McKenzie lost the ball in a tackle and the ball was booted into touch to seal a famous win with New Zealand left to reflect on Beauden Barrett managing only two conversions from six attempts.

"I'm very pleased. It's been a very tough weeks for the boys. Our main thing is effort," said South Africa captain Siya Kolisi.

"Credit to the coaching staff - they have kept calm and haven't put pressure on us."