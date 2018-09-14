Pro 14: Southern Kings v Ulster (Sun)

Alan O'Connor comes into the Ulster side for their trip to South Africa

Guinness Pro14: Southern Kings v Ulster Venue: Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium Date: Sunday, 16 September Kick-off: 13:15 BST Coverage: Score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Alan O'Connor has been recalled to the Ulster team for Sunday's Pro14 encounter away to Southern Kings.

The second row is one of three changes made by head coach Dan McFarland, with Tom O'Toole and Sean Reidy also coming in for the first of back-to-back matches in South Africa.

The Ulster backline remains unchanged for the third consecutive match.

Ian Henderson, Jordi Murphy and Ross Kane are the players dropping out of the side that defeated Edinburgh.

Flanker Murphy was injured late in the Edinburgh win, while Ireland protocols have ruled Henderson out.

O'Toole makes his first start of the season at prop, joining Andy Warwick and captain Rob Herring in the front row.

O'Connor will partner Kieran Treadwell at lock, with Reidy slotting into the back row alongside South African Marcell Coetzee and Nick Timoney.

John Cooney, who hit late penalties in both of Ulster's opening Pro14 wins, partners Billy Burns at half-back with Stuart McCloskey and Darren Cave continuing their centre partnership.

Ulster's team is completed by Henry Speight, Craig Gilroy and Will Addison, who will be looking to use their pace to attack the Kings.

McFarland has named an inexperienced bench, with an average age of just 24 and 134 caps between a replacement line that includes teenager Angus Kernohan.

The Kings have made four changes for their first home match of the season after losing their opening two games against Zebre and the Dragons.

The Port Elizabeth side have brought in most-capped player Shalk Ferreira at loosehead prop, while Jon-Charles Astle will start at lock for Ulster's visit.

Michael Botha comes in at full back in place of Michael Makase, with the other change in the backline seeing Godlen Masimla coming in at scrum-half.

Southern Kings: Botha, Penxe, H Klassen, B Klassen, Basson, Banda, Masimla; Ferreira, Willemse, Pupuma, Oelofse, Astle, De Wit, Burger, Ntsila.

Replacements: A van Rooyen, Vos, Forwood, De Wee, Lerm, R van Rooyen, Du Toit.

Ulster: Addison, Gilroy, Cave, McCloskey, Speight, Burns, Cooney; Warwick, Herring, O'Toole, O'Connor, Treadwell, Coetzee, Reidy, Timony.

Replacements: McBurney, O'Sullivan, Herbst, Deysel, Rea, Shanahan, Curtis, Kernohan.