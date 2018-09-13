Richard Cockerill defiant despite slow Edinburgh start

Richard Cockerill says defeats don't tell the story of Edinburgh's start to the season

Guinness Pro14: Edinburgh v Connacht Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Fri, 14 Sept Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live text updates on BBC Sport Scotland online

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill says his side remain defiant despite opening their PRO14 campaign with a double disappointment.

The Murrayfield club lost out narrowly against Ospreys and Ulster in the opening two weeks of the new season.

But Cockerill remains positive ahead of Connacht's visit to Edinburgh on Friday.

"There's a great spirit amongst the camp," he said.

"I know we've had two losses from two games, but we're in a good place and that doesn't tell the whole story.

"We just need to make sure that we put in the same performance against Connacht as we did against Ulster, and we'll be fine."

Cockerill has made three changes to the side that suffered a slender 30-29 defeat when Ulster struck a match-winning penalty with the last kick of the game in Belfast last weekend.

Scotland flanker Hamish Watson, wing Duhan van der Merwe and centre James Johnstone all return to the starting XV.

Watson - who was unavailable for selection last weekend because of the birth of his first child - is named in the back row with fellow international Luke Hamilton, who switches to number eight in place of the injured Bill Mata.

Mark Bennett drops out of contention due to the serious hamstring injury he suffered at the Kingspan and is replaced by Johnstone in midfield, whilst Van der Merwe is named in place of Tom Brown.