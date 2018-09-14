Pro14: Zebre v Cardiff Blues (Sat)

Cardiff Blues were beaten by Benetton last weekend - their second loss of the season

Guinness Pro14: Zebrev Cardiff Blues Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi Date: Saturday, 15 September Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live score updates on the BBC Sport website

Cardiff Blues head coach John Mulvihill says Saturday's Pro 14 fixture at Zebre is a must-win game.

Blues have yet to win this season following defeats to Pro14 and European champions Leinster and Benetton.

Mulvihill says he is still disappointed after losing in the final minute in Treviso last weekend.

"We were in front for most of the game and to finish off like the way we did, we weren't happy with that," the Australian said.

"It was a tough one to swallow.

"It's not the end of the world but it's another game we should have won and we need to learn from those mistakes and make sure we get a good performance this weekend.

"There's no excuses - we have to win on Saturday night."

Blues won 10-7 the last time the sides met in February 2018 and the Welsh side have won nine of the previous 12 encounters.