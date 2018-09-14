Pro 14: Scarlets v Benetton (Sat)

From the section

Rhys Patchell has played in 10 Tests for Wales

Guinness Pro14: Scarlets v Benetton Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Sat, 15 Sept Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Score updates on BBC Radio Wales and the BBC Sport website

Wales outside-half Rhys Patchell is missing again for the Scarlets' Pro14 visit of Benetton on Saturday.

Patchell suffered a head injury in the opening weekend defeat against Ulster and also missed the win over Leinster.

Wales prop Rob Evans misses out after suffering a shoulder injury with Phil Price starting and Wyn Jones coming in on the replacements bench.

Blade Thomson moves to number eight with flanker Ed Kennedy coming into the back-row.

Wing Johnny McNicholl and second-row Jake Ball are passed fit after being forced off the field through injury against Leinster.

Scarlets: Leigh Halfpenny; Tom Prydie, Kieron Fonotia, Hadleigh Parkes, Johnny McNicholl; Dan Jones, Gareth Davies; Phil Price, Ken Owens (capt), Samson Lee, Jake Ball, Steve Cummins, Ed Kennedy, James Davies, Blade Thomson.

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Wyn Jones, Werner Kruger, David Bulbring, Dan Davis, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, Paul Asquith, Ioan Nicholas.

Benetton: Luca Sperandio; Ratuva Tavuyara, Marco Zanon, Luca Morisi, Monty Ioane; Tommaso Allan, Dewaldt Duvenage; Nicola Quaglio, Hame Faiva, Simone Ferrari, Irné Herbst, Marco Fuser, Marco Lazzaroni, Abraham Steyn, Robert Barbieri (capt)

Engjel Makelara, Cherif Traore, Tiziano Pasquali, Alessandro Zanni, Marco Barbini, Giorgio Bronzini, Antonio Rizzi, Alberto Sgarbi

Referee: Lloyd Linton (SRU)

Assistant referees: Mike Adamson (SRU), Simon Mills (WRU)

TMO: John Mason (WRU)