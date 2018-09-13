Cornell du Preez: Worcester forward 'making good progress' after larynx injury
Worcester Warriors forward Cornell du Preez is to remain in hospital for four more weeks after undergoing further surgery on a fractured larynx.
The 27-year-old joined Warriors from Edinburgh in the summer.
He sustained the injury in his debut against Wasps, in a collision with England lock Joe Launchbury.
Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons told the club website: "He is making good progress and is receiving the best treatment in hospital."