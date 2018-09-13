Pro14: Munster v Ospreys (Fri)

Ospreys beat Cheetahs in their previous Pro14 outing

Guinness Pro14: Munster v Ospreys Venue: Irish Independent Park, Cork Date: Friday, 14 September Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Ospreys make 12 changes for Friday's Pro14 game away to Munster in Cork.

Only Sam Davies, Tom Williams and Tom Botha survive from the side who defeated Cheetahs 46-14 last weekend.

Captain Justin Tipuric, plus Wales colleagues Alun Wyn Jones, George North and Aled Davies are rested.

Centre Scott Williams has a hamstring tear while fly-half Luke Price is a long-term absentee after a leg break, but prop Nicky Smith has come through concussion protocols to make the bench.

Full-back Dan Evans also came through his head injury assessment but is rested. Flanker Olly Cracknell captains the side.

Ospreys have won their opening two Pro14 matches, while Munster won their opener against Cheetahs but lost last time out at Glasgow.

Munster: tbc

Ospreys: James Hook; Tom Williams, Joe Thomas, Cory Allen, Luke Morgan; Sam Davies, Tom Habberfield; Rhodri Jones, Scott Baldwin, Tom Botha, Giorgi Nemsadze, Adam Beard, Olly Cracknell (capt), Morgan Morris, Sam Cross.

Replacements: Ifan Phillips, Nicky Smith, Alex Jeffries, James Ratti, Guido Volpi, Matthew Aubrey, Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler, Hanno Dirksen.

Referee: Stuart Berry (SARU)

Assistant referees: Sean Gallagher (IRFU), Paul Haycock (IRFU)

TMO: Simon MacDowell (IRFU)