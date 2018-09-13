Ma'a Nonu: All Black great returns to New Zealand with Blues
-
- From the section Rugby Union
All Black legend Ma'a Nonu has re-joined Super Rugby side the Blues.
The 36-year-old centre left French side Toulon in May after three seasons and said he was "taking a step back" to assess his rugby future.
Nonu, who won 103 international caps and the World Cup in 2011 and 2015, has signed a one-year deal with the Blues, his third stint with the Auckland club.
He will link up with a star-studded backline including All Blacks Rieko Ioane and Sonny Bill Williams.
Nonu will also be working under former All Blacks and Hurricanes team-mate Tana Umaga.
"I have been playing rugby a long time," said Nonu.
"I've known first-hand the highs and the lows of a playing career on and off the field and I am looking forward to giving my best and proving that I can still play at this level."