Premiership: Worcester Warriors v Newcastle Falcons

Francois Hougaard joined Worcester in February 2016

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sixways Date: Saturday, 15 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Worcester scrum-half Francois Hougaard returns following a rib injury.

Simon Kerrod replaces Nick Schonert (concussion) in the front row, while hooker Joe Taufete'e makes his first start this season in place of Niall Annett, who is ill.

Newcastle centre Josh Matavesi is unavailable, so they give a Premiership debut to Johnny Williams.

Adam Radwan starts on the wing in place of Vereniki Goneva, who was injured in last week's loss against Leicester.

Rugby Weekly Union podcast - listen and subscribe here

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.

Worcester: Pennell; Heem, Venter, Mills, Adams; Weir, Hougaard; Black, Taufete'e, Kerrod, Phillips, Barry, Mama, Lewis, van Velze (capt).

Replacements: Singleton, Bower, Milasinovich, Bresler, Faosiliva, Heaney, Lance, Beck.

Newcastle: Hammersley; Radwan, Harris, Williams, Sinoti; Flood, Takulua; Mavinga, McGuigan, Mulipola, Green, Witty, Wilson, Welch (capt), Chick.

Replacements: Socino, Brocklebank, Payne, Cavubati, Graham, Stuart, Hodgson, Penny.