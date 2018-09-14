Premiership: Harlequins v Bath

Luke Charteris
Luke Charteris joined Bath in 2016 after leaving Parisian side Racing 92
Gallagher Premiership
Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Saturday, 15 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Harlequins bring in Luke Wallace and Dino Lamb to the pack for Bath's visit.

The backs are unchanged from the side that were beaten by Northampton Saints last weekend, while the fit-again Joe Marler and Dave Ward are both named among the replacements.

Bath make three changes from the team that drew 31-31 against Gloucester, as Luke Charteris returns as captain.

Elliott Stooke joins Charteris in the second row, while Tom Ellis starts in the back row.

Harlequins: Morris; Earle, Marchant, Tapuai, Walker; Smith, Care; Lambert, Elia, Collier, Symons, Lamb, Wallace, Robshaw (capt), Chisholm.

Replacements: Ward, Marler, Swainston, South, Bothma, Mulchrone, Lang, Lasike.

Bath: Homer; Rokoduguni, Willison, Roberts, Cokanasiga; Burns, Green; Catt, Dunn, Thomas, Stooke, Charteris (capt), Ellis, Underhill, Mercer.

Replacements: Walker, van Rooyen, Perenise, Ewels, Faletau, Cook, Priestland, Brew.

