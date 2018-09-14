Premiership: Exeter Chiefs v Sale Sharks

Jack Nowell
Jack Nowell has scored 23 tries in 70 Premiership games for Exeter Chiefs
Gallagher Premiership
Venue: Sandy Park Date: Saturday, 15 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

England wing Jack Nowell returns for Exeter as one of seven changes to the side which beat Wasps.

Fly-half Joe Simmonds and scrum-half Jack Maunder start, while Ben Moon, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Harry Williams and Jonny Hill are included in the pack.

Sale Sharks make only two changes from the team which beat Worcester for the trip to the early Premiership leaders.

Hooker Cam Neild makes his first start in 12 months, while Tom Curry comes in for twin brother Ben at flanker.

Exeter: Dollman; Nowell, Slade, Devoto, Cordero; J Simmonds, J Maunder; Moon, Cowan-Dickie, Williams, Atkins, Hill, Armand (capt.), Kvesic, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Yeandle, Hepburn, Francis, Salmon, Lonsdale, S Maunder, Steenson, Cuthbert.

Sale: McGuigan; Solomona, S James, Jennings, Yarde; MacGinty, Cliff; Harrison, Neild, John, Evans, Phillips, Ross (capt.), T Curry, Beaumont.

Replacements: Webber, Tarus, Jones, Strauss, B Curry, Warr, L James, Odogwu.

