Premiership: Gloucester v Bristol Bears

Former Sharks hooker Franco Marais is set for a Premiership debut

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingsholm Date: Friday, 14 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Two of Gloucester's South African imports in hooker Franco Marais and lock Gerbrandt Grobler will make their debuts in Friday's Bristol Bears derby.

Back-rower Jake Polledri is named in the starting line-up with try-scoring flanker Ruan Ackermann moving to eight.

Bristol Bears coach Pat Lam has made nine changes for the second derby since their top flight return.

Scrum-half Harry Randall is among the faces added to the squad up against his old club, as is prop John Afoa.

Loose-head Yann Thomas also starts in the front row against his old club, while new signing Zane Kirchener is named on the bench.

Back-row George Smith had his suspension rescinded after a successful appeal at an independent disciplinary hearing in midweek. The former Wallaby had been dismissed in the defeat by Saracens on Saturday.

Gloucester: Woodward; Sharples, Trinder, Twelvetrees, Banahan; Cipriani, Braley; Rapava Ruskin, Marais, Balmain; Slater (capt), Grobler; Polledri, Ludlow, Ackermann

Replacements: Hanson, Hohneck, Knight, Clarke, Morgan, Vellacott, Atkinson, Hudson

Bristol Bears: O'Conor; Morahan, S. Piutau, Pisi, Edwards; Madigan, Randall; Thomas, Malton, Afoa, Joyce, Vui, Luatua (capt), Smith, Lam

Replacements: Thacker, Woolmore, Armstrong, Holmes, Haining, Stirzaker, Sheedy, Kirchner