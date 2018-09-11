Craig Mitchell: Newcastle Falcons sign Wales prop on short-term deal

Craig Mitchell has been training with Newcastle and featured for the Falcons twice in the Premiership Rugby Shield

Newcastle Falcons have signed Wales international Craig Mitchell on a three-month deal.

The 32-year-old prop has won 15 caps and has had spells with Ospreys, Exeter Chiefs, Cardiff Blues, Newport Gwent Dragons and Yorkshire Carnegie.

"Craig is a vastly-experienced campaigner," director of rugby Dean Richards told the club website.

"He can add to our depth at a time when we have been hit by a number of injuries to our props."