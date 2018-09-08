Brad Shields: Wasps flanker doubt for England's autumn Tests after breaking cheekbone

Shields was released from his New Zealand Rugby (NZR) contract in May so that he could play for England

Brad Shields is a doubt for England's autumn internationals after breaking his cheekbone in the Premiership defeat by Exeter Chiefs at Ricoh Arena.

The flanker, 27, who won two caps for England against South Africa in June, was making his Wasps debut.

In a statement, Wasps "estimated" that New Zealand-born Shields would be out for "three to eight weeks".

England's first autumn Test is against South Africa at Twickenham on 3 November.

Wasps said Shields will see a specialist on Monday to decide whether an operation is necessary.