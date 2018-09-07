Billy Vunipola: England number eight to make Saracens return after broken arm
|Venue: Allianz Park Date: Saturday, 8 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website
England number eight Billy Vunipola will make his latest return from injury when Saracens host Bristol in the Premiership on Saturday.
The 25-year-old broke his arm in England's second-Test defeat by South Africa in June.
Vunipola had also broken his arm six months before that on Saracens duty.
Before the South Africa tour injuries, including shoulder and knee issues, had kept Vunipola out of England action for more than a year.
