Pro14: Connacht v Zebre (Sat)

Quinn Roux comes into the second row for Connacht

Guinness Pro14: Connacht v Zebre Venue: Sportground, Galway Date: Saturday, 8 September Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Match report on BBC Sport website

Connacht have made four changes to their starting line-up for Saturday's Pro14 game against Zebre in Galway.

Back row Sean O'Brien and lock Gavin Thornbury have both returned from injury while centre Eoin Griffin and lock Quinn Roux come into the team.

Griffin and Roux came off the bench last week as Glasgow earned a last-gasp 27-26 win over the Irish province at the Sportsground.

Academy player Paul Boyle moves to number eight for his second start.

New signing Colby Fainga'a increases Connacht coach Andy Friend's back row options as he is named among the replacements for the visit of the Italians, with returning Irish international Kieran Marmion also named on the bench.

"We are well aware of the challenge that Zebre pose. From what I have seen of them they are a big physical side who are well able to throw the ball around," said Friend.

Parma-based Conference A side Zebre have also made four changes to their team, having enjoyed a bonus-point win over Southern Kings on the opening weekend.

Zebre secured their first-ever success in Ireland by beating Connacht in February. and are now targeting four victories in a row in the competition for the first time.

Prop Giosue Zilocchi, Tongan flanker Matu Tevi and centre Nicolas De Battista, the former Cornish Pirates captain, all come into their side.

Edoardo Padovani will start at full-back instead of Matteo Minozzi, who was injured in the success over the Kings.

The Italian international has undergone surgery on his right knee this week and faces a long recovery after his ACL ligament damage.

Connacht: T O'Halloran; C Kelleher, E Griffin, K Godwin, M Healy; J Carty, C Blade; D Buckley, D Heffernan, F Bealham; G Thornbury, Q Roux; S O'Brien, J Butler, P Boyle.

Replacements: S Delahunt, C O'Donnell, D Robertson-McCoy, J Cannon, C Fainga'a, K Marmion, C Ronaldson, N Adeolokun.

Zebre: E Padovani; M Bellini, G Bisegni, N De Battiasta, G Venditti; C Canna, M Violi; A Lovotti, O Fabiani, G Zilocchi; D Sisi, G Biagai (capt); M Tevi, J Meyer, R Giammarioli.

Replacements: M Ceciliani, D Rimpelli, R Tenga, A Tauyavuca, J Tuivaiti, G Palazzani, F Brummer, T Boni.