Pro14: Glasgow v Munster: Warriors bring in Fraser Brown & Adam Ashe

Fraser Brown changes places with George Turner, who started last week's win over Connacht

Glasgow have brought Scotland hooker Fraser Brown and number eight Adam Ashe into their side for Friday's Pro14 match with Munster at Scotstoun.

Further positional changes see Rob Harley switched to lock and co-captain Ryan Wilson to blind-side flanker, while the backline remains unchanged.

Scotland duo Jamie Bhatti and Ali Price also return among the replacements.

Glasgow got their league campaign off to a winning start with a bonus-point victory against Connacht last weekend.

Munster hammered South Africa side Cheetahs 38-0 in their opening match.

More to follow.

Glasgow: Hogg; Seymour, Grigg, P Horne, Van der Merwe; Hastings, G Horne; Kebble, Brown, Z Fagerson, Harley, Gray, Wilson, Gibbins, Ashe.

Replacements: Turner, Bhatti, Rae, Cummings, M Fagerson, Price, Dunbar, Matawalu.

Munster: TBC