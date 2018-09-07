Pro14: Ospreys v Cheetahs (Sat)

Ospreys fly-half Sam Davies made his Wales debut versus Australia as a substitute in November 2016

Guinness Pro14: Ospreys v Cheetahs Venue: Liberty Stadium Date: Saturday, 8 September Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Live score updates on the BBC Sport website

Wales outside-half Sam Davies replaces the injured Luke Price for the Pro14 visit of Cheetahs.

Price broke his leg during the first-half of the 17-13 win over Edinburgh at the Liberty Stadium on 31 August.

Head coach Allen Clarke has made two changes with 22-year-old wing Tom Williams making his Pro14 debut in place of South African Hanno Dirksen.

Shaun Venter captains the Cheetahs who are missing Oupa Mohoje who has been side lined after suffering an ACL tear.

Mohoje is expected to be out of action for nine months.

Ospreys head coach Allen Clarke says he is aiming to build on last week's victory

"I was especially pleased with the boys' character and momentum is important," said Clarke. "It builds confidence and a thirst for more success.

"As always, there are areas to improve. It's early days and we are a new squad with new players and new coaches but the atmosphere in the camp is excellent.

"Toyota Cheetahs are another quarter-finalist team from last season.

"They will offer a different threat with game breakers throughout the team and we need to be ready for that but, as always, we will focus on our own and game and what we can bring to the contest."

Ospreys: Evans; North, Williams, Watkin, T Williams; S Davies, A Davies; Smith, Otten, Botha, B Davies, AW Jones, Lydiate, Tipuric (capt), King.

Replacements: Baldwin, R Jones, Jeffries, Beard, Cross, Habberfield, J Hook, J Thomas.

Cheetahs: Jaer; Maxwane, Janse van Rensburg, Lee, Small-Smith; Schoeman, Venter (capt); Nche, du Toit, de Bruin, Basson, du Preez, Pokomela, Davis, Wiese

Replacements: Dewba, Marais, Coetzee, Steenkamp, Olivier, Meyer, Stapleberg/van der Merwe, Eksteen

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)

Assistant referees: George Clancy (IRFU), Gareth John (WRU)

TMO: Tim Hayes (WRU)

