Pro14: Dragons v Southern Kings (Sat)

Dragons and Wales number eight Ross Moriarty suffered a nerve injury in his first ever Lions game in 2017

Guinness Pro14: Dragons v Southern Kings Venue: Rodney Parade Date: Saturday, 8 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on the BBC Sport website

Wales and British Irish Lions back-rower Ross Moriarty will make his Dragons debut in the Pro14 match against Southern Kings on Saturday.

Moriarty missed the opening defeat against Benetton after serving the last of his four-week suspension.

Head coach Bernard Jackman has made five changes with Elliot Dee and Josh Lewis starting but fly-half Gavin Henson missing though injury.

Southern Kings have made four changes, handing a debut to wing Bjorn Basson.

Moriarty has missed four weeks after being sent off for grabbing Argentina fly-half Nicolas Sanchez by the neck during Wales' second Test match win against the Pumas.

The Dragons have only won two out of 22 league games since Jackman took over in 2017 and the coach is hoping for a change in fortunes.

"We're all looking forward to seeing Ross (Moriarty) in a Dragons jersey," said Jackman.

"Ross has a real edge to his game and is a good leader for us already. He will give us a boost, but it's going to take a 23-man performance to make sure we get the right result.

"The players have trained exceptionally hard all week and how we respond to last Saturday's game with Benetton will be a good test of our character.

"We want to show we are much better than we were in the opening round."

Andisa Ntsila returns to the starting 15 for the Southern Kings while Stephen de Wit replaces Brandon Brown to wear the number six jersey.

Yaw Penxe moves across to full-back, replacing Michael Botha who is out with a groin injury after impressing against Zebre.

Dragons: J Williams; Howells, Morgan, Dixon, Amos; J Lewis, R Williams; Harris, Dee, Brown, Screech, Hill (capt), Wainwright, Griffiths, Moriarty.

Replacements: Hibbard, Bevington, Fairbrother, Nansen, Taylor, Knoyle, Robson, Warren, L Evans.

Southern Kings: Penxe; Makase, H Klassan, B Klassan, Basson; Banda, R Van Rooyen; Forwood, Willemse (capt), Pupuma, Oelofse, De Wee, De Wit, Ntsila, Burger.

Replacements: A Van Rooyen, Ferreira, Mguca, Astle, Lerm, Masimla, Du Toit, Beyers.

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Nigel Correll (IRFU), Gwyn Morris (WRU)

TMO: Sean Brickell (WRU)

