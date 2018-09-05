England Rugby: Newcastle United's St James' Park to host Italy World Cup warm-up game

Newcastle Falcons played their Premiership rugby union match against Northampton at St James' Park last season

England will play one of their three 2019 World Cup home warm-up matches away from Twickenham, with the friendly against Italy being held at Newcastle United's St James' Park stadium.

The game will take place on Friday, 6 September with a 19:45 BST kick-off.

St James' Park was a 2015 host venue and will stage the 2018-19 European club rugby finals as a double-header.

Two of the four preparatory games - against Wales and Ireland - will take place at Twickenham.

Eddie Jones' side will also take on Wales in Cardiff before the tournament.

"These internationals will be extremely important to the squad's final preparations before we head out to Japan," head coach Jones said.

England's friendly schedule

England v Wales - Twickenham Stadium, London (Sunday, 11 August KO: 14:00 BST)

Wales v England - Principality Stadium, Cardiff (Saturday, 17 August KO: TBC)

England v Ireland - Twickenham Stadium, London (Saturday, 24 August KO: 15:00 BST)

England v Italy - St James' Park, Newcastle (Friday, 6 September KO 19:45 BST)

"It is great news to be able to take England to another part of the country and Newcastle will be fantastic hosts like they were for the matches here in 2015."

The game will be England's first 'on the road' since their 2015 World Cup pool game against Uruguay at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium.

Previous matches have been staged at Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium and Huddersfield's John Smith's Stadium.