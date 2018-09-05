Premiership Rugby in £275m takeover talks after CVC approach

Saracens celebrated their third Premiership title win in four years in May

Premiership Rugby owners will hold a board meeting next week to discuss a potential £275m takeover of the league.

The deal, first revealed by The Times, would be the biggest of its kind in club rugby history.

Former F1 owners CVC Capital Partners is looking to buy a 51% share, and value Premiership Rugby at £550m.

"The board is always considering options for further expansion and the best ways to support that," said a Premiership Rugby spokesperson.

The prospective deal would mean a windfall for the 12 Premiership clubs, many of whom have endured severe financial losses recently.

Worcester Warriors lost £8m and Harlequins £6m in the past accounting year, while only Exeter Chiefs made a profit.

However, there are concerns that a deal of this kind could drive a further wedge between the club game and the Rugby Football Union.

Financial equity firm CVC would also be unwilling to make such a play without seeing a sizeable return for its investment.

It is understood the clubs have long sought a means to raise extra capital in order to take the league to the next level.

But CVC's valuation of the league falls short of the clubs' expectations.

Club sources have indicated that the approach is one of a handful of options.

The Premiership Rugby spokesperson added: "This interest is of course very good news for Premiership Rugby and is a reflection of its growing international appeal. But a decision is not imminent."