Premiership: Leicester Tigers v Newcastle Falcons

Kyle Eastmond in action for Leicester Tigers
Kyle Eastmond joined Leicester after being released by Wasps in the summer
Gallagher Premiership
Venue: Welford Road Date: Saturday, 8 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Centre Kyle Eastmond makes his full Leicester debut alongside Manu Tuilagi in interim head coach Geordan Murphy's first game since Matt O'Connor's exit.

Eastmond's fellow summer signings Will Spencer and David Denton start, while lock Mike Williams replaces the injured Mike Fitzgerald.

Newcastle make just one change from the defeat by Saracens,

Sinoti Sinoti returns on the left wing as Falcons look for a repeat of their victory at Welford Road in April.

Leicester: Veainu; Thompstone, Tuilagi, Eastmond, May; Ford, B Youngs; Bateman, T Youngs (capt), Cole, Williams, Spencer, Denton, O'Connor, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Stevens, Ma'afu, Feao, Wells, Thompson, Harrison, Hardwick, Olowofela.

Newcastle: Hammersley; Goneva, Harris, Matavesi, Radwan; Flood, Takulua; Mavinga, McGuigan, Mulipola, Green, Witty, Wilson, Welch (capt), Chick.

Replacements: Socino, Brocklebank, Payne, Cavubati, Graham, Stuart, Hodgson, Tait.

Referee: Matthew Carley.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you