Premiership: Leicester Tigers v Newcastle Falcons

Kyle Eastmond joined Leicester after being released by Wasps in the summer

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Welford Road Date: Saturday, 8 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Centre Kyle Eastmond makes his full Leicester debut alongside Manu Tuilagi in interim head coach Geordan Murphy's first game since Matt O'Connor's exit.

Eastmond's fellow summer signings Will Spencer and David Denton start, while lock Mike Williams replaces the injured Mike Fitzgerald.

Newcastle make just one change from the defeat by Saracens,

Sinoti Sinoti returns on the left wing as Falcons look for a repeat of their victory at Welford Road in April.

Leicester: Veainu; Thompstone, Tuilagi, Eastmond, May; Ford, B Youngs; Bateman, T Youngs (capt), Cole, Williams, Spencer, Denton, O'Connor, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Stevens, Ma'afu, Feao, Wells, Thompson, Harrison, Hardwick, Olowofela.

Newcastle: Hammersley; Goneva, Harris, Matavesi, Radwan; Flood, Takulua; Mavinga, McGuigan, Mulipola, Green, Witty, Wilson, Welch (capt), Chick.

Replacements: Socino, Brocklebank, Payne, Cavubati, Graham, Stuart, Hodgson, Tait.

Referee: Matthew Carley.