Premiership: Wasps v Exeter Chiefs

New Zealand-born Brad Shields played for England during the summer tour of South Africa

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Saturday, 8 September Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: BBC Radio 5 live, BBC local radio; live text coverage on BBC Sport website and app

England flanker Brad Shields will make his debut for Wasps in Saturday's Premiership game against Exeter Chiefs.

New Zealand-born Shields joined from Hurricanes in the summer, while former All Blacks fly-half Lima Sopoaga is among the replacements and could also make his first Wasps appearance.

Exeter are without injured wing Olly Woodburn, who is out with a broken jaw.

England international Henry Slade comes in at centre, with Ian Whitten moved out to the wing at the Ricoh Arena.

Both sides began with victories in the opening round of Premiership fixtures - Wasps won 21-20 at Worcester, while Exeter thrashed Leicester 40-6 at Sandy Park.

Rugby Weekly Union podcast - listen and subscribe here

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.

Wasps have not lost at home in the Premiership since a 38-15 defeat at home by Saracens on 7 January, while Exeter's only loss in any competition since mid-February was in the Premiership final to Saracens at Twickenham in May.

Exeter have won 12 of the previous 18 Premiership meetings with Wasps over the past decade. Wasps have won just five, with one game drawn.

Wasps: Daly; Wade, De Jongh, Lovobalavu, Bassett; Searle, Robson; Harris, Taylor, Brookes, Launchbury (capt), Rowlands, Shields, Atkinson, Hughes.

Replacements: Cruse, Zhvania, Stuart, Gaskell, Johnson, Simpson, Sopoaga, Miller.

Exeter Chiefs: Dollman; Whitten, Slade, Devoto, Cordero; Steenson, Townsend; Hepburn, Yeandle (capt), Francis, Atkins, Skinner, Armand, Kvesic, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Holmes, Williams, Salmon, Lonsdale, Maunder, J Simmonds, Cuthbert.

Referee: Christophe Ridley.