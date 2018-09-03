Ulster Rugby: Jordi Murphy poised for debut against Edinburgh

Jordi Murphy has won 23 Test caps for Ireland

Flanker Jordi Murphy is likely to make his Ulster debut on Friday after the province announced he is available for Edinburgh's visit to Kingspan Stadium.

Murphy and hooker Rob Herring are set to make their first appearances of the season following their involvement in Ireland's summer tour of Australia.

Ulster began their Pro14 campaign with a last-minute win against Scarlets.

Murphy, 27, made the move to Ulster in the summer after helping Leinster to a league and European double last season.

The versatile forward can play across the back-row and will give new head coach Dan McFarland added competition for places alongside the fit-again Marcell Coetzee, Sean Reidy and Nick Timoney, who started against Scarlets.

Herring, 28, and Murphy featured in all three of Ireland's Tests against Australia in June and were withheld from Ulster's season opener as part of the IRFU's player welfare programme.

South African-born Herring will hope to challenge John Andrew for the starting hooker role against Edinburgh, who began their Pro14 season with a bonus-point loss against Ospreys.