Jersey Reds lose 20-15 at newly-promoted Coventry in Championship opener

Nick Selway was Jersey Reds' leading try-scorer last season

Jersey Reds suffered an opening-day loss as they went down 20-15 at newly-promoted Coventry in the Championship.

Tries from Auguy Slowik and Nick Selway put Jersey 12-0 ahead after 15 minutes.

But Will Maisey's penalty was added to by former islander James Voss, who is dual-registered at Coventry having moved to Leicester in the summer, as Jersey led 12-10 at half time.

David Halaifonua's 52nd minute try put Coventry ahead before Maisey and Brett Herron traded penalties.