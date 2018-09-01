Dual contracts may be scrapped says Welsh Rugby Union

Ospreys locks Alun Wyn Jones and Bradley Davies have dual contracts

The Welsh Rugby Union is considering the future of national dual contracts, says the governing body's chief executive Martyn Phillips.

Former Wales captain Sam Warburton became the first man to sign a dual deal in September 2014 and there are 12 players currently on NDCs.

The WRU pays 60% of a player's wages and their region provides the rest.

Asked whether the WRU was considering scrapping them, Phillips said: "It's something we are looking at."

Scarlets have five players on deals - Jonathan Davies, Gareth Davies, Leigh Halfpenny, Jake Ball and Samson Lee. Ospreys likewise have five in Alun Wyn Jones, Dan Lydiate, George North, Bradley Davies and Scott Baldwin.

Blues and Dragons have one player each in Gareth Anscombe and Hallam Amos on similar deals.

Phillips says the future of dual contracts was being discussed as part of a new deal being negotiated between the WRU and four Welsh regions.

Now-retired Sam Warburton, seen here after being presented with a cap marking 100 Cardiff Blues appearances, was the first Wales player to sign a national dual contract

"The theory is a player on an NDC gets the best experience in Wales," said Phillips. "We want to make sure that experience is expanded to more players.

"We are working closely with the regions and want to create the very best environments and experiences for as many players as possible.

"If that means NDCs won't have a role to play, they won't.

"I wasn't here when they came in, but the money is now in one big pot and we are looking at the investment available to all of us."

Phillips said the announcement of a new deal between the WRU and four regions was close, with the last long-term deal signed in August 2014.

"We are at the crunch stage," said Phillips. "We are into the final details, but I would hope in the next four to six weeks we will have a new way of working.

"It has probably taken a bit longer than I might have liked, but the relationship is strong on and off the pitch."