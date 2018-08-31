Pro14: Munster v Cheetahs (Sat)

Carbery featured in Ireland's 2-1 series win over Australia in June

Fly-half Joey Carbery is in line to make his first Munster appearance against Cheetahs on Saturday.

The Ireland international is among the replacements with JJ Hanrahan set to start at Thomond Park.

Head coach Johann van Graan hands winger Shane Daly his debut while Arno Botha, Mike Haley and Neil Cronin will also make their first league starts.

Beaten semi-finalists Munster finished second in Conference A last season's Pro14.

Carbery was part of Leinster's all-conquering 2017-18 side but opted to switch provinces upon the conclusion of the campaign, in search of more playing time at fly-half.

The 22-year-old is seen as Ireland's second choice number 10 behind Johnny Sexton, whom he was also understudy to at club level last season meaning the majority of his games were spent at full-back.

John Ryan returns to the front row having missed Munster's pre-season fixtures due to his involvement in Ireland's successful Test series in Australia.

Munster: Haley; Sweetnam, Goggin, Scannell, Daly; Hanrahan, Cronin; Kilcoyne, Sherry, Ryan, Kleyn, Holland, O'Callaghan, O'Donnell, Botha.

Replacements: Marshall, Scott, Archer, O'Shea, Coombes, Hart, Carbery, Arnold.

Cheetahs: Jaer; Maxwane, van Rensburg, Lee, Small-Smith; Schoeman, Venter; Nche, du Toit, De Bruin, Basson, du Preez, Pokomela, Mohoje, Wiese.

Replacements: Dweba, Marais, Coetzee, Steenkamp, Davis, Meyer, Stapelberg, Eksteen.