Pro14: Connacht v Glasgow (Sat)

Hogg returns to Glasgow's starting 15 having captained Scotland for the first time against the USA

Pro14: Connacht v Glasgow Venue: Galway Sportsground Date: Sat, 1 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Radio Scotland MW; audio stream and live text commentary on BBC Sport website

Scotland internationals Stuart Hogg and Peter Horne will both start Glasgow's Pro14 opener against Connacht on Saturday.

The pair did not feature in any pre-season matches having been involved in Scotland's summer tour of the Americas.

DTH van der Merwe and Tommy Seymour start on the wings in what is an experienced visiting backline.

New Connacht boss Andy Friend hands Australian international Kyle Godwin a debut in midfield.

It is a familiar starting point for Glasgow who began their two previous seasons in Galway, winning on both occasions.

George Horne and Adam Hastings continue their partnership in the half-backs having both made their international debuts during the summer.

Godwin joined the Irish province from Super Rugby side Brumbies, where he scored six tries in 76 appearances, and will partner Tom Farrell in the centre.

Former Australian Sevens boss Friend is also a new face at the Sportsground having agreed a three-year deal in May.

The 2016 Pro12 champions won just seven games last season, finishing sixth in Conference A.

Connacht: O'Halloran; Kelleher, Godwin, Farrell, Healy; Carty, Blade; Buckley, Heffernan, Bealham, Dillane, Cannon, Boyle, Butler, McKeon.

Replacements: Delahunt, McCabe, Carey, Roux, Gallagher, Mitchell, Ronaldson, Adeolokun.

Glasgow: Hogg; Seymour, Grigg, P Horne, Van der Merwe; Hastings, G Horne; Kebble, Turner, Fagerson, Cummings, Gray, Harley, Gibbins, Wilson.

Replacements: Brown, Allan, Rae, Ashe, Fusaro, Frisby, Dunbar, Matawalu.