Eddie Jones: RFU says head coach has 'strong relationship' with departing head of sport science

England lost just one of their first 25 Test matches under Eddie Jones - but have lost five out of six since

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) insists England head coach Eddie Jones has a "strong relationship" with the latest senior staff member to quit.

Head of sport science Dean Benton is understood to be leaving Jones' team.

A number of other members of the backroom staff, including assistant coaches Paul Gustard and Rory Teague, have also left during Jones' tenure.

"There are no problems between Eddie and Dean - they have a strong relationship," said a spokesperson.

"Dean is still part of the set-up - and it's not appropriate to comment further at this stage."

As well as Benton, who will leave in the near future, psychologist Dan Abrahams has also moved on from the England set-up, although it's believed his short-term contract was not renewed.

The departures leave Jones with a number of vacancies just 12 months from the Rugby World Cup, and continuing questions about the testing working environment under the Australian.

The England boss is currently recruiting a defence coach to replace Gustard, who is now head of rugby at Harlequins, as well as an attack specialist.

However, it's understood both posts are close to being filled, with skills expert Scott Wisemantel set to resume the role he undertook on the tour of South Africa in the upcoming autumn series.

Former All Blacks coach John Mitchell has been targeted as a defence specialist, and while it's believed he will eventually move to England, negotiations with his current employers, the Blue Bulls, have not been straightforward.

The RFU refused to comment on a report in the Daily Mail that Jones initially wanted former England defence guru Andy Farrell, who turned down the approach to stay with Ireland.

After a challenging 2018 so far, with just three wins in nine matches [including their Barbarians defeat], England face a daunting November, with South Africa, New Zealand, Japan and Australia all coming to Twickenham in consecutive weekends.