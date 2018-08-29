Hallam Amos: Wales speaks candidly about losing friends to suicide

Aspiring doctor Edward Senior was described as caring and compassionate by family and friends

Wales international Hallam Amos has spoken about losing two close friends to suicide and called for a big mental health drive to help vulnerable people.

One of those close friends was medical student Edward Senior, who died in February 2018.

"It was horrific news and it shattered many lives close to me," said Amos.

"He was a very close friend of mine and I know his family very well. What they are going through is horrific."

The 22-year-old's body was found in a wood near his home in Monmouthshire.

A verdict of suicide was recorded at an inquest in July 2018 and Amos also revealed another friend of his had recently taken his own life.

"It has become a big problem," said Amos.

Hallam Amos scored the winning try in Wales' Autumn international match against Georgia in 2017

"I don't know if it is becoming more prevalent or because of social media you see it more. Maybe I am reaching that sort of age where it happens but it's horrible to see.

"In terms of mental health there does seem to be a big drive for especially young men to find the people and the charities that are there to talk about it.

"This has happened to people I know and people throughout Britain and I think it does shine a light on it.

"Hopefully more and more people will feel they are able to talk and have the support there so they don't chose such a permanent route to go down."

Amos plays for the Dragons but is also studying to become a doctor alongside his rugby career.

"It's tough for people to empathise with these things as opposed to physical illnesses," said Amos.

"If someone dies from cancer, say, it is horrific but there are scans and things and people can say there's nothing that can be done.

"With mental illness and depression it's tough to see it and difficult for people to get their heads around that.

"There needs to be a change in that stigma and I think you'll start to see it become less and less frequent."