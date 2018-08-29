Glasgow Warriors 'won't be bullied up front this season' - Al Kellock

Zander Fagerson and the rest of the Glasgow pack suffered at the hands of heavyweight opponents

Former captain Al Kellock says Glasgow Warriors will not allow themselves to be physically bullied by stronger forward packs this season.

Warriors made a flying start to their Pro14 campaign last term but were overpowered in several key matches.

Their shortcomings were also exposed in their Champions Cup group games against Leinster, Exeter and Montpellier.

"I think you'll see a different, more aggressive Glasgow pack than towards the end of last season," Kellock said.

"Part of that is what [head coach] Dave Rennie is trying to put into the squad. He wants tough players out there, guys that will go the extra yard.

"And we've got them in abundance. It's just about bringing it consistently throughout the year."

After racking up 10 straight league wins at the beginning of last season, Warriors' winning run was halted by an abrasive Edinburgh outfit who won 18-17 at Murrayfield in December despite playing most of the match with 14 men.

Glasgow won just one of their six pool matches in the Champions Cup, while Welsh outfit Scarlets inflicted two heavy defeats on Glasgow as the season drew to a close, including a 28-13 hammering at Scotstoun in their Pro14 semi-final.

'These are guys that nobody should be bullying'

Kellock, who lifted the old Pro12 trophy as captain in his final season with Warriors before retiring in 2015, believes the Glasgow's forward will be hurt by suggestions they are not up to the physical challenge posed by the top teams - and will be out to prove a point this season.

"If you look at guys like Fraser Brown, Zander Fagerson, your co-captains, Ryan Wilson and Cully [Callum Gibbins], those are guys that nobody should be bullying," he told BBC Scotland.

"Those are guys that, if there is any accusation that a Glasgow pack is being pushed around, I'm sure will step up.

"What I like about the Glasgow squad this year is it looks pretty settled. Dave's added players in a couple of areas, but ultimately he's going in with a pretty similar squad to last season. I think that's a positive.

"Dave will have learnt a huge amount with what went on last year. A huge amount about the structure of the league, the international window, the ability to bring players back into the fold post-Six Nations or autumn Tests.

"I think you'll see more of Dave Rennie's influence on the squad this year. Glasgow are always going to be competitive."