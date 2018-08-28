Paul Grayson: Northampton Saints appoint former head coach as kicking consultant

Paul Grayson was a club legend at Northampton, scoring all their points in the 2000 Heineken Cup triumph

Northampton's leading points scorer Paul Grayson has re-joined Saints as a consultant kicking coach.

Grayson recorded 2,786 points in 259 games for the club and added 400 points in 32 England Test matches.

The 47-year-old, who served as Saints head coach following his retirement in 2005, joins as part of new director of rugby Chris Boyd's backroom team.

"Paul was an exceptional kicker during his career, both out of hand and when kicking for goal," Boyd said.

"Tactical kicking, when to kick, how to kick, and of course converting points through penalties and conversions is an imperative part of the modern game. Paul's extensive technical knowledge in this area will benefit the squad greatly."

Grayson was part of an emerging Northampton side in the late 1990s and early 2000s, starring in their against-the-odds 2000 Heineken Cup victory over Munster - their first major European honour.

"This is a very exciting time to be re-joining the Saints set-up. Northampton Saints is in my blood so I am delighted to accept this opportunity," Grayson added.

"I have clear ideas of what I would like to contribute, and I cannot wait to get out on to the training ground and get started."