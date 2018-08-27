Alby Mathewson: Former All Black joins Munster in short-term deal

Mathewson made his international debut against Munster at Thomond Park in 2008

Experienced scrum-half Alby Mathewson has joined Munster on a short-term basis.

The former All Black, 32, has signed a four-month contract and will act as cover for the injured Conor Murray.

Mathewson made his international debut against the province at Thomond Park a decade ago.

Munster, who made the last four in both the Pro14 and the European Champions Cup last season, begin their season against Cheetahs on 1 September.

It is unclear for how long Murray, who has a neck injury, will be sidelined although the province say that the Ireland international's injury is "short term".

Mathewson began his Super Rugby carer at Wellington-based Hurricanes before shifting to the Blues in 2010 and then on to Western Force.

The Kiwi was also part of the Toulon side that lost to Munster in an enthralling Champions Cup quarter-final in March.