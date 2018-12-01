Guinness Pro14: Dragons 10-59 Leinster

Harrison Keddie takes on the Leinster defence

Guinness Pro14: Dragons v Leinster Dragons (3) 10 Tries: R Williams Cons: Tovey Pens: Tovey Leinster (19) 59 Tries: D Kearney 2, Penny, Fardy, Doris, Keenan, B Byrne, J O'Brien 2 Cons: R Byrne 5, Frawley 2

Champions Leinster again proved their vast strength in depth as their second string eased to a one-sided 59-10 Pro14 win over a Dragons squad including 14 Wales internationals.

Tries from Dave Kearney, Scott Penny and Scott Vardy put Leinster 19-3 up at half-time.

Kearney again, Caelan Doris, Hugo Keenan, Bryan Byrne and Jimmy O'Brien (2) added further scores in a rout.

Rhodri Williams got a Dragons try of little consolation value.

Dragons fielded 14 Wales internationals in an all Welsh-qualified squad, including four of last week's Wales squad, but they saw their defence crumble in embarrassing fashion even though Leinster left most of their Ireland stars at home.

Home coach Bernard Jackman, serving a stadium ban, was watching from his nearby home and the Dragons defence were left watching as Leinster racked up a 19-3 lead in 22 minutes, helped by an early yellow card for lock Lewis Evans.

An astute cross-kick saw international wing Dave Kearney score unopposed after six minutes, rookie flanker Penny drove over from close range after 12, and former Australia lock Fardy went clear to score at the corner flag from a booming Jamison Gibson-Park pass.

Ross Byrne converted two while a Jason Tovey penalty provided the only home score of a dire first half for the Dragons.

Leinster then sealed their bonus point with Kearney's second, a carbon copy of his first, before the Dragons finally hit back with Rhodri Williams finishing well from a Harri Keddie break on 46 minutes.

The early arrival of Dragons' Wales players off the bench did nothing to prevent the one-way traffic re-starting, with Doris, Keenan, Bryan Byrne and Jimmy O'Brien (twice) crossing in the final half-hour, Ross Byrne taking his conversions tally to five and Ciaran Frawley adding the last two kicks.

The battered Dragons now face European Challenge Cup trips to Northampton and Clermont, while Leinster face Bath twice in the Champions Cup.

Dragons assistant coach Ceri Jones told BBC Sport Wales:

"We're all very disappointed with that performance. We gave them some easy ins to the game, it wasn't the ideal start and you give a team like Leinster a sniff - they came here to put four tries on us and succeeded.

"We need to go back to the drawing board because it wasn't good enough. We gave them too much time, made too many basic errors and you can't do that against a quality team."

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen:

"It was a good day's work for the guys, I thought we controlled the game well from the start in terms of the scrum and how we managed to drive the line-out. Then Conor O'Brien gave us really good go-forward in the middle of the field and Ross Byrne controlled the game well with a couple of good kicks for Dave Kearney's tries.

"This group has worked incredibly hard in this block. To get four wins sets us up well in the league and there'll be some interesting selection discussions with a different focus next week against Bath."

Dragons: Jordan Williams; Jared Rosser, Tyler Morgan, Jarryd Sage, Hallam Amos; Jason Tovey, Rhodri Williams; Ryan Bevington, Richard Hibbard (capt), Lloyd Fairbrother, Rynard Landman, Lewis Evans, Harrison Keddie, Aaron Wainwright, Ollie Griffiths.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Aaron Jarvis, Leon Brown, Cory Hill, Ross Moriarty, Tavis Knoyle, Arwel Robson, Adam Warren.

Leinster: Hugo Keenan; Adam Byrne, Jimmy O'Brien, Conor O'Brien, Dave Kearney; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Ed Byrne, James Tracy, Michael Bent, Ross Molony, Scott Fardy (capt), Josh Murphy, Scott Penny, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Bryan Byrne, Peter Dooley, Andrew Porter, Mick Kearney, Max Deegan, Paddy Patterson, Ciaran Frawley, Tom Daly.

Referee: Lloyd Linton (Scotland)

Assistant referees: Sam Grove-White (Scotland), Dewi Phillips (Wales)

TMO: Tim Hayes (WRU)

