Semi Kunatani: Harlequins sign Toulouse back-rower

Semi Kunatani played in all six matches as Fiji won gold at the 2016 Olympic Games

Harlequins have signed back-rower Semi Kunatani, a star of the Fiji side that won rugby sevens gold at the 2016 Olympics, from Toulouse.

The 27-year-old scored four tries as Fiji beat Great Britain 43-7 in the final in Rio de Janeiro.

Kunatani has been with Toulouse since the start of the 2015-16 season and can play anywhere across the back row.

"He is a precocious talent and someone I have been watching for a considerable time," said Quins boss Paul Gustard.