Bledisloe Cup: New Zealand beat Australia 40-12 to lift trophy for 16th consecutive year

Beauden Barrett almost added a fifth try when he touched down in the corner in the closing stages, but it was ruled out by the television match official for an earlier knock-on by Ardie Savea

New Zealand won the Bledisloe Cup for a 16th consecutive year with a 40-12 victory over Australia in Auckland.

Beauden Barrett scored four tries and kicked five conversions, while Joe Moody and Liam Squire crossed for the dominant All Blacks at Eden Park.

Will Genia and Reece Hodge scored tries for Australia, with Bernard Foley landing one conversion.

New Zealand added to their 38-13 win in Sydney, with the games also part of the Rugby Championship.

Like in Sydney, Australia were competitive until half-time when the score was 14-7 before the All Blacks pulled away after the interval.

Barrett's four tries is a new All Blacks record in a match against Australia.

The Bledisloe Cup is an annual three-match series between New Zealand and Australia, with the third fixture taking place in Yokohama, Japan on October 27.

Argentina host South Africa on Saturday in Mendoza in the Rugby Championship.