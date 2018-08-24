Marc Jones: Sale Sharks hooker set to join Scarlets

New Scarlets hooker Marc Jones has spent his whole career with Sale Sharks besides a two-year spell at Bristol

Sale Sharks hooker Marc Jones is set to join Welsh region Scarlets on a three-year deal.

The 31-year-old from Pontypridd made his first appearance for the Sharks in 2005 and has gone on to make 158 appearances for the Premiership side.

Jones is expected to compete with Ken Owens, Ryan Elias, Taylor Davies and Dafydd Hughes for a starting place.

"Marc has been a Sale lad through and through," said Sharks' director of rugby Steve Diamond.

"After his career, if he finds himself in Manchester there'll always be an opportunity for him."