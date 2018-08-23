Jonathan Davies: Wales and Lions centre back after injury for Scarlets

From the section

Jonathan Davies was British and Irish Lions man of the series as they drew with New Zealand in 2017

Wales and British and Irish Lions centre Jonathan Davies returns from a lengthy injury absence to lead Scarlets in their pre-season friendly against Bath at The Rec on Friday, 24 August.

The 30-year-old suffered a foot injury for Wales against Australia in November, 2017.

He will face erstwhile Wales midfield partner Jamie Roberts in a Bath side led by Wales fly-half Rhys Priestland.

Bath also include Wales and Lions number eight and Taulupe Faletau.

Another Wales international, lock Luke Charteris, starts for the hosts.

Davies is among 12 fellow Test players named by Scarlets boss Wayne Pivac for the encounter.

Summer recruits Kieron Fonotia, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne and Uzair Cassiem make their first Scarlets starts.

Davies' fellow Lions Leigh Halfpenny and Ken Owens are also in the visitors' squad. while Blade Thomson will make his regional debut after his move from New Zealand.

Scarlets beat Bristol in their opening pre-season game and conclude their match preparations for the forthcoming Pro14 season with the game against Bath.