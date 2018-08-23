Wasps v Ulster: Marcell Coetzee returns after 12-month injury layoff

Marcell Coetzee's last appearance for Ulster was in last season's Pro14 opener against the Cheetahs

Flanker Marcell Coetzee has been included in the Ulster team for Friday's pre-season friendly against Wasps at the Ricoh Arena.

The former Springbok international, 27, returns to action following a 12-month lay-off with a knee injury.

Coetzee will be joined in the back row by Sean Reidy and Nick Timoney.

New signings Will Addison and Marty Moore will start in head coach Dan McFarland's first game in charge of the province.

McFarland only began his new job on Monday after he was released from his role as Scotland assistant coach.

Ireland forwards coach Simon Easterby took charge of Ulster for their opening pre-season defeat by Gloucester at Kingspan Stadium when they used an expanded match squad.

McFarland has opted for a reduced 26-man panel for the visit to Coventry.

Second row Alan O'Connor, who led the team against Gloucester, is set to retain the captaincy, while centre Stuart McCloskey will start after agreeing a new contract this week.

Moore, who joined Ulster from Wasps this summer, will line up alongside academy loosehead prop Eric O'Sullivan and hooker John Andrew in the front row.