Danny Cipriani: England and Gloucester fly-half not sanctioned by RFU

Cipriani was recalled by England for the Test series against South Africa in June, after three years out of the squad

Gloucester and England fly-half Danny Cipriani has not been sanctioned by the Rugby Football Union following an incident in a Jersey nightclub.

After a five-hour hearing, an independent panel upheld the charge that the 30-year-old's actions were prejudicial to the game's interests.

But it felt the £2,000 fines imposed on him by both Jersey magistrates and his Premiership club were sufficient.

Cipriani could now face Dragons in a pre-season friendly on Thursday.

After pleading guilty to common assault and resisting arrest last Thursday, the former Sale and Wasps player was fined by both magistrates, and then - following an internal investigation - his club, and ordered to do 10 hours of community service.

"The panel took in to account the sanction imposed upon Mr Cipriani by the court and the sanction imposed by Gloucester Rugby and when considering the totality of both, do not impose any further sanction," said the chairman of the panel Gareth Graham.

However, the panel judged RFU head of discipline David Barnes was justified in bringing a charge against the player.

"Danny Cipriani is expected to behave in line with the core values of the game which include respect and discipline," added Graham.

"By his guilty plea before the criminal court, Mr Cipriani accepts that he behaved in a way that, in the panel's view, fell below the standard of behaviour expected of a rugby player.

"The panel were supported in reaching that decision by Gloucester Rugby's own internal disciplinary hearing finding that his behaviour fell below the standard that the club expects.

"Mr Cipriani is a role model and by committing an act of common assault and by resisting arrest, the panel find his actions are prejudicial to the interests of the game."

Both Gloucester and the Rugby Players' Association fiercely criticised the RFU's intervention in what was referred to by the club and the magistrates as a "minor incident".

"The panel do not agree that this is a 'minor' incident or 'trivial' and whilst they endorse the actions of Gloucester Rugby in fining Mr Cipriani and ordering that he complete 10 hours of work in the community, find that the decision of the RFU to bring a charge was appropriate," Graham said.

Gloucester chief executive Stephen Vaughan said: "Whilst disappointed at the verdict, we accept the decision of the panel, particularly concerning the way Gloucester Rugby have handled the matter. We believe that the panel's decision not to impose any additional penalty endorses our approach.

"We now look forward to the start of the season and putting this incident behind us."

Cipriani, who has won 16 caps for England, joined Gloucester from Premiership rivals Wasps in May.

The Cherry and Whites begin their Premiership season against Northampton at Kingsholm on 1 September (14:00 BST).