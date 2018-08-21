Ulster captain Rory Best 'reassured' by arrival of coach Dan McFarland

Rory Best will be balance the duties of captaining both Ireland and Ulster for a second consecutive season

Ulster captain Rory Best says the players feel reassured by the arrival of new head coach Dan McFarland.

McFarland took up his duties on Monday after the IRFU and SRU finally reached agreement over his early release almost four months after he was appointed.

McFarland's contract as Scotland assistant coach had been due to run until January.

"It just gives certainty. It was good to have him there and be around and finally get to meet him," said Best.

"I knew him, but for guys who have only ever seen him from the newspaper press release when it was announced, and all the speculation, for them to meet him and for him to sit down in front of the group for the first time was reassuring for everyone," continued the Ireland skipper.

Dan McFarland was an assistant to Scotland coach Gregor Townsend

'Watching brief' for new Ulster head coach

The Ulster squad have been in training for several weeks as they build up for their opening Pro14 game against the Scarlets on 1 September and Best explains that Jono Gibbes' successor has been content to assess how the squad has been progressing.

"It hasn't really changed a lot of what we have done. Dan didn't want to come in like a sledgehammer approach.

"He has used the early part of the week to watch what's going on from a defensive and attacking point of view.

"Dan being Dan and being very thorough, he is seeing how things are done. You want him to add value and not take away from what the boys have done all summer and so far he has done that."

Mentally and physically refreshed

Meanwhile the 111-times capped Ireland hooker admitted that he had found it difficult to watch his international team-mates cap a glorious season with a first series win in Australia in June but is feeling the benefits now.

Best stayed at home to rest a hamstring problem that had flared up towards the end of each of the past two seasons and feels the summer break will serve him well.

"You are part of a team and you feel far away and you don't add anything and it's frustrating watching, especially when they add to Irish history. But it was great to see them doing so well," said the 36-year-old.

"Rather than finishing a season battered and bruised and hanging on by a thread physically, I got to finish a season in good shape.

"It was very different for me to do rehab and a bit of conditioning with no pressure to come back for a game. It was something I had never really done before but mentally it was very refreshing."

Ireland lost just one of their 11 games in the 2017-18 season

Best appreciates he will need more rest periods to be ready for next autumn's World Cup but he is content to leave others to decide what is best while he focuses on performances on a weekly basis.

"That's the beauty of the Irish system, it is taken out of your hands a little bit," he said.

"Ulster have been brilliant in my career. They know everyone wants to play for Ireland, it's a massive ambition and honour. They are very happy - or make you think that they are very happy anyway - that you have to miss some games through resting.

"But the flip side is none of the Irish players ever hold themselves back when they are back playing for your province.

"It's a good balance and guys that are further up the food chain than me will have mapped out games, rest periods, regeneration periods and it will all be geared towards the World Cup.

"Everyone knows what's coming in September next year but if we start to look beyond getting ready to play in the first block of games this season then your form suffers.

"And if your form suffers all you will have to worry about is where you are going to watch the World Cup because there are so many good players around Ireland that someone will replace you."

Best is set to miss the first couple of games of the season as he gradually builds up following the hamstring issue.

"It feels pretty good but everyone keeps telling me don't push it too hard too early because you can look after it by missing a couple of games now," he said.

"It's hard to take because all you want to do is play but you have to take a long-term view and be patient."