Northampton Saints: Dylan Hartley and Alex Waller to share captaincy

Alex Waller (left) and Dylan Hartley (right) are set to share captaincy duties next season

Northampton Saints prop Alex Waller has been appointed as the Premiership side's co-captain.

The 26-year-old will lead alongside England skipper Dylan Hartley.

"To keep Dylan in a leadership role was an obvious choice for me," said Saints director of rugby Chris Boyd.

"We were, however, aware that the club could be without a captain for large chunks of the season while Dylan is away on England duty, so naming Alex as co-captain was the obvious next step."

The pair, who have amassed 464 appearances between them in Saints colours, are both available for Northampton's opening game of the season away at Gloucester on 1 September.