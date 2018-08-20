Premiership: Ealing promotion 'would be a concern' - Mark McCafferty

Ealing Trailfinders were runners-up in the Championship to Bristol last season

Ealing being promoted from the Championship to the Premiership would be a cause for concern, says the boss of English clubs Mark McCafferty.

After finishing second last season, the London club have made several signings in a bid to reach the top flight.

But with an average crowd of only 800, they could be exposed on and off the pitch if they go up, warns McCafferty.

"I would have concerns if it happened next year," said McCafferty, the chief executive of Premiership Rugby.

"Clubs have to, on so many fronts, be ready for life in the Premiership.

"I think sometimes there is an unrealistic view around the Championship about what it takes to compete, financially, commercially and on a number of fronts in the Premiership."

Bankrolled by 81-year-old businessman Mike Gooley, the chairman of Trailfinders travel company, Ealing have been bullish about their ambition to gain promotion.

The west London club were promoted from National League One in 2014-15 as champions.

But the likes of London Welsh suffered terminally from chasing the Premiership dream, and were especially exposed in the 2014-2015 season, losing every game before going out of business two years later.

"We saw it with London Welsh. Ultimately, it can do the club a lot of damage if they have unrealistic expectations," McCafferty added.

"Just to be very clear, I don't know the Ealing set-up and I don't know the people there.

"I'm saying that any club looking to move up - and Exeter have shown people the way, obviously - has got to have a long-term plan, 10 years plus.

"It's got to be on the field and off the field, it's got to be realistic and it's got to be deliverable and financeable."

Ealing have been approached for their response.