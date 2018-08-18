Ulster Rugby: Gloucester overpower hosts 17-29 in pre-season friendly

Flanker Marcus Rea celebrates scoring Ulster's first try of the new season

Pre-season friendly: Ulster 17-29 Gloucester Ulster (12) 17 Tries: Rea, Timoney, Hume Con: Nelson Gloucester (14) 29 Tries: Grobler, Williams, Sharples, Gleave, Purdy Con: Williams 2

Gloucester got the better of a youthful Ulster side in a high-scoring pre-season friendly at Kingspan Stadium.

Tries by Gerbrandt Grobler, Owen Williams, Charlie Sharples, Todd Gleave and Henry Purdy helped the Premiership side to a 17-29 win.

Marcus Rea, Nick Timoney and James Hume crossed the line for Ulster.

New signings Billy Burns, Marty Moore and Will Addison all came off the bench to make their Ulster debuts during the second-half.

England international Danny Cipriani was part of the travelling Gloucester squad but played no part in the game as fly-half Williams produced an impressive display for the visitors before Director of Rugby David Humphreys made wholesale changes with half an hour remaining.

Both coaches took the opportunity to start some of their up-and-coming youngsters in their opening game of the new season, which inevitably led to an error-strewn opening quarter.

Several Ulster players were guilty of dropping the ball or miss-timing their passes but the visitors also showed some poor decision making, with winger Ollie Thorley butchering an early overlap opportunity.

New Ulster assistant coach Jared Payne would have been pleased with his defence, which was able to cope well against a Gloucester side that dominated possession in the opening half but were frequently forced to kick the ball away.

The opening try came in the 28th minute when a high tackle by Schalk van der Merwe allowed Williams to kick his side up to the Ulster line.

Full-back Tom Hudson's powerful run was held up just short but former Munster second row Grobler was able to barge over from close range.

The teams were level within minutes as quick hands from Chris Henry allowed Tom O'Toole to scramble to the line before Rea was able to dive over untouched.

The home side took the lead in the 35th minute when fly-half Michael Lowry's skip pass found Timoney and he held-off an attempted tackle by Jack Reeves before accelerating clear to score.

But the Cherry and Whites regained the advantage before the break as a period of sustained pressure left the Ulster defence stretched and Williams showed good footwork to dance past Timoney for a simple score.

Henry Purdy goes over for Gloucester's final try

Wholesale changes

Ulster made 12 changes at half-time with Moore coming into the team as part of a completely new forward pack while 17-year-old winger Aaron Sexton was also handed a chance to impress.

Gloucester, who retained most of their starting side, took advantage to score their third try when Hudson's grubber kick was hacked on by Sharples and the winger won the race to touch down over the try line.

The introduction of Burns gave Ulster some added impetus and the fly-half was instrumental in the creation of his side's final score with a clever inside pass to Sexton, who unselfishly passed to Hume for his score.

Hume's try left just two points between the sides going into the final quarter but Gloucester's greater experience began to show as their pack won a scrum penalty and then used their resulting lineout maul to power Gleave over the line.

The English side rounded-off an impressive display in injury time when Billy Twelvetrees created space in midfield and wing Henry Purdy sprinted clear to score in the corner.

Ulster: P Nelson; C Gilroy, S Moore, D Cave, A Kernohan; M Lowry, J Stewart; S van der Merwe, J Andrew, T O'Toole; A O'Connor (capt), A Thompson; M Rea, C Henry, N Timoney

Gloucester: T Hudson; C Sharples, J Reeves, M Atkinson, O Thorley; O Williams, B Vellacott; A Seville, H Walker, C Knight; T Savage (capt), G Grobler; F Clarke, J Polledri, W Safe