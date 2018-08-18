Dragons have no budget for defence coach Shaun Edwards

Bernard Jackman's Dragons won their first pre-season game against Ealing Trailfinders

Dragons coach Bernard Jackman says they did not have the budget to bring in Shaun Edwards as a defence consultant.

Wales boss Warren Gatland said in May that his assistant Edwards would work with both Welsh regions.

But now Edwards will work "exclusively" with the Liberty Stadium region.

"It would have been great for us to have him but we just don't have the luxury or the flexibility of budgets that other teams have," said Jackman.

"We have a lot of really good young Welsh players and we want to give them access to the best coaches," added Jackman.

"We think Shaun Edwards is the best defence coach in the world as I'm sure the Ospreys do and obviously Wales do.

"We'll work hard as a coaching staff and we've got a really good defensive leadership group who will help us drive it."

Dragons lost 41-10 to Northampton Saints in a pre-season friendly at Rodney Parade on Friday, but Jackman is confident their defence is improving.

"That's all we can do, we've got to kick on and look after ourselves," he said.

Dragons play their final pre-season game against Gloucester at Kingsholm on Thursday, 23 August, with new signings Ross Moriarty and Richard Hibbard returning to their former club.