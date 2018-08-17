Heineken Champions Cup: Ulster to host Leicester Tigers in opening match

Robbie Diack, Callum Black, Paul Marshall, Tommy Bowe and Andrew Trimble all ended their Ulster careers last season

Ulster will play host to Leicester Tigers in their opening Pool Four match in the Heineken Champions Cup.

The two sides will meet at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday, 13 October on the first weekend of pool matches.

Leinster will begin the defence of their European crown against Wasps in the opening game of the tournament on Friday, 12 October at the RDS.

Munster must visit Sandy Park to play Exeter Chiefs in their first match in Pool Two.

The meeting of defending champions Leinster and two-time winners Wasps will be the only Friday-night fixture on the first weekend with last season's beaten finalists Racing 92 away to the Scarlets on 13 October.

2018/19 Heineken Champions Cup pool draw

Ulster, who failed to qualify for the knock-out stages last season, will also face Scarlets and Racing 92 in the group stages.

The province will travel to Paris to face Racing 92 in round two on Saturday, 20 October before their back-to-back matches against Scarlets at Llanelli on 7 December and in Belfast on 14 December.

Incoming head coach Dan McFarland is expected to have taken up his role in time for Ulster's round five match against Racing at Kingspan Stadium on 12 January and the province will have to deal with a six-day turnaround before their final group match against Leicester at Welford Road on 18 January.

Scarlets, Leicester and Ulster were previously drawn in the same group in the 2014/15 Champions Cup when Toulon topped the pool on their way to their third consecutive European title.

Connacht start with Bordeaux Challenge

Connacht will begin their European Challenge Cup campaign against Bordeaux-Begles at the Sportsground on Saturday, 13 October.

The Irish province will also face Sale Sharks and Perpignan in Pool Three.

Former Ulster and Ireland fly-half Paddy Jackson is now at Perpignan with the French side set to visit Galway for their round three match on 8 December.