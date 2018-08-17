Heineken Champions Cup: Edinburgh open with trip to Vern Cotter's Montpellier

Richard Cockerill and Dave Rennie
Richard Cockerill and Dave Rennie lead Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors into Europe's top-tier competition

Edinburgh make their return to top-tier European rugby with a trip to Montpellier on Saturday, 13 October.

Richard Cockerill's side have not featured in the premier continental tournament for five years.

They begin their Heineken Champions Cup campaign against the French outfit, coached by former Scotland boss Vern Cotter, at the GGL Stadium.

Glasgow Warriors get under way a day later when they host two-time winners and English champions Saracens.

Dave Rennie's team failed to qualify from their pool last season, losing all but one game.

Edinburgh reached the quarter-finals of the second-tier Challenge Cup, where they were beaten by eventual winners Cardiff Blues.

Heineken Champions Cup fixtures 2018-19
EdinburghGlasgow Warriors
v Montpellier (a) Sat, 13 October 16:15 BSTv Saracens (h) Sun, 14 October 15:15 BST
v Toulon (h) Sat, 20 October 15:15 BSTv Cardiff Blues (a) Sun, 21 October 15:15 BST
v Newcastle Falcons (h) Fri, 7 December 19:45 GMTv Lyon (a) Sat, 8 December 14:00 GMT
v Newcastle Falcons (a) Sun, 16 December 15:15 GMTv Lyon (h) Sat, 15 December 13:00 GMT
v Toulon (a) Sat, 12 January 18:30 GMTv Cardiff Blues (h) Sun, 13 January 15:15 GMT
v Montpellier (h) Fri, 18 January 19:45 GMTv Saracens (a) Sat, 19 January 13:00 GMT

