Leinster and Scarlets lead Pro14 dream team nominations

Leinster completed the double last season, with some of the team also enjoying Six Nations Grand Slam success with Ireland

As the new Pro14 prepares to kick off, the league has announced the nominees for last season's dream team.

A shortlist of 45 players has been released, with Pro14 and European Champions Cup champions Leinster leading the nominations (11) ahead of finalists Scarlets (9).

Six players from South African team Cheetahs are also recognised in their inaugural season.

There were no nominations for Dragons and Benetton players.

The winners, voted for by the media, will be announced at an awards ceremony on Monday, 20 August.

Loose-head prop (1)

Ox Nche (Cheetahs)

Cian Healy (Leinster)

Rob Evans (Scarlets)

Hooker (2)

Sean Cronin (Leinster)

Torsten van Jaarsveld (Cheetahs)

Stuart McInally (Edinburgh)

Tight-head prop (3)

Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors)

Samson Lee (Scarlets)

Andrew Porter (Leinster)

Second row (4)

Bobby de Wee (Southern Kings)

Scott Fardy (Leinster)

Reniel Hugo (Cheetahs)

Second row (5)

Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys)

Tadhg Beirne (Scarlets)

Devin Toner (Leinster)

Blind-side flanker (6)

Josh Navidi (Cardiff Blues)

Aaron Shingler (Scarlets)

Oupa Mohoje (Cheetahs)

Open-side flanker (7)

James Davies (Scarlets)

Jordi Murphy (Leinster)

Callum Gibbins (Glasgow Warriors)

Number eight

Jack Conan (Leinster)

Uzair Cassiem (Cheetahs)

Nick Williams (Cardiff Blues)

Scrum half (9)

John Cooney (Ulster)

Gareth Davies (Scarlets)

Luke McGrath (Leinster)

Fly-half (10)

Rhys Patchell (Scarlets)

Jarrod Evans (Cardiff Blues)

Ross Byrne (Leinster)

Wing (11)

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster)

Makazole Mapimpi (Cheetahs)

James Lowe (Leinster)

Inside centre (12)

Hadleigh Parkes (Scarlets)

Bundee Aki (Connacht)

Rory Scannell (Munster)

Outside centre (13)

Nick Grigg (Glasgow)

Willis Halaholo (Cardiff Blues)

Sam Arnold (Munster)

Wing (14)

Johnny McNicholl (Scarlets)

Andrew Conway (Munster)

Jordan Larmour (Leinster)

Full-back (15)

Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh)

Matteo Minozzi (Zebre)

Charles Piutau (Ulster)