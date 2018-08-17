Leinster and Scarlets lead Pro14 dream team nominations

Leinster lifting Pro14 trophy
Leinster completed the double last season, with some of the team also enjoying Six Nations Grand Slam success with Ireland

As the new Pro14 prepares to kick off, the league has announced the nominees for last season's dream team.

A shortlist of 45 players has been released, with Pro14 and European Champions Cup champions Leinster leading the nominations (11) ahead of finalists Scarlets (9).

Six players from South African team Cheetahs are also recognised in their inaugural season.

There were no nominations for Dragons and Benetton players.

The winners, voted for by the media, will be announced at an awards ceremony on Monday, 20 August.

Ox Nche, Cian Healy, Rob Evans

Loose-head prop (1)

Ox Nche (Cheetahs)

Cian Healy (Leinster)

Rob Evans (Scarlets)

Sean Cronin, Torsten van Jaarsveld, Stuart McInally

Hooker (2)

Sean Cronin (Leinster)

Torsten van Jaarsveld (Cheetahs)

Stuart McInally (Edinburgh)

Zander Ferguson, Samson Lee, Andrew Porter

Tight-head prop (3)

Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors)

Samson Lee (Scarlets)

Andrew Porter (Leinster)

Bobby de Wee, Scott Fardy, Reniel Hugo

Second row (4)

Bobby de Wee (Southern Kings)

Scott Fardy (Leinster)

Reniel Hugo (Cheetahs)

Alun Wyn Jones, Tadhg Beirne, Devin Toner

Second row (5)

Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys)

Tadhg Beirne (Scarlets)

Devin Toner (Leinster)

Josh Navidi, Aaron Shingler, Oupa Mohoje

Blind-side flanker (6)

Josh Navidi (Cardiff Blues)

Aaron Shingler (Scarlets)

Oupa Mohoje (Cheetahs)

James Davies, Jordi Murhpy, Callum Gibbins

Open-side flanker (7)

James Davies (Scarlets)

Jordi Murphy (Leinster)

Callum Gibbins (Glasgow Warriors)

Jack Conan, Uzair Cassiem, Nick Williams

Number eight

Jack Conan (Leinster)

Uzair Cassiem (Cheetahs)

Nick Williams (Cardiff Blues)

John Cooney, Gareth Davies, Luke McGrath

Scrum half (9)

John Cooney (Ulster)

Gareth Davies (Scarlets)

Luke McGrath (Leinster)

Rhys Patchell, Jarrod Evans, Ross Byrne

Fly-half (10)

Rhys Patchell (Scarlets)

Jarrod Evans (Cardiff Blues)

Ross Byrne (Leinster)

Jacob Stockdale, Makazole Mapimpi, James Lowe

Wing (11)

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster)

Makazole Mapimpi (Cheetahs)

James Lowe (Leinster)

Hadleigh Parkes, Bundee Aki, Rory Scannell

Inside centre (12)

Hadleigh Parkes (Scarlets)

Bundee Aki (Connacht)

Rory Scannell (Munster)

Nigg Grigg, Willis Halaholo, Sam Arnold

Outside centre (13)

Nick Grigg (Glasgow)

Willis Halaholo (Cardiff Blues)

Sam Arnold (Munster)

Johnny McNicholl, Andrew Conway, Jordan Larmour

Wing (14)

Johnny McNicholl (Scarlets)

Andrew Conway (Munster)

Jordan Larmour (Leinster)

Blair Kinghorn, Matteo Minozzi, Charles Piutau

Full-back (15)

Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh)

Matteo Minozzi (Zebre)

Charles Piutau (Ulster)

