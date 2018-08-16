Sean Lineen to oversee Super 6 player development for Scottish Rugby

Sean Lineen is head of academies with Scottish Rugby

Former Glasgow Warriors coach Sean Lineen will oversee player development in Scotland's new Super 6 rugby league.

Ayr, Boroughmuir, Heriot's, Melrose, Stirling County and Watsonians were chosen by Scottish Rugby to compete in the new competition, starting in 2019.

Around 30 players from the SRU's academy, headed by Lineen, will be spread across the six squads.

"This role is about making sure I can be a link in that process from a rugby perspective," Lineen said.

"There's a lot of good, hard-working, passionate rugby people in Scotland and, ultimately, we all want the same thing - to improve the standard of domestic competition and shorten the gap between it and the elite level of the game.

"I'm excited to work with the players and coaches on selection, recruitment and facilities to help make sure we have a league that people want to be a part of.

"Standards will be raised and a lot more will be asked of players and coaches.

"I'm confident we're heading in the right direction with a lot of positive and energetic debate about the future of the club game."

Scottish Rugby technical director Stephen Gemmell will focus on the strategic development of the competition.

As well as playing in the new domestic championship, the teams will face opposition from Wales in a new cross-border competition.

Gemmell added: "We've been tasked with finding a solution to improve the standard of the domestic game, provide a pathway for our coaches and create cross-border competition.

"I think Super 6 will enthuse players and coaches. We need to retain our best players in Scotland and this is another opportunity to do that by providing 20 meaningful and competitive fixtures between the two competitions."