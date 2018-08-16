New Cardiff Blues captain Ellis Jenkins has big boots to fill

Ellis Jenkins captained Cardiff Blues in their European Challenge Cup final victory over Gloucester

New Cardiff Blues captain Ellis Jenkins knows he has big boots to fill ahead of the coming season.

The Wales flanker replaces his namesake Gethin who was the Blues' skipper for three seasons.

The 37-year-old prop also happens to be the most capped Welsh player of all time with 129 caps and five more British and Irish Lions Tests to his name.

He has been on three Lions tours, played in five Tests, won three Grand Slams and played in four World Cups.

Now a 25-year-old who grew up in the next street will take over the captain's armband, although Gethin will play on for one more season while helping coach the Blues' development side in the new Celtic Cup.

Ellis Jenkins made his Blues debut in 2011 having previously played for their academy team and Cardiff RFC

"It is a big honour to be asked to lead any team," said Jenkins.

"It is something I have done quite a lot before over the last two seasons when Gethin has been injured or away with Wales.

"The biggest influence as a captain and rugby by far has been Gethin. He is from Ponty as well and lived in the street next to me in Beddau when I was growing up.

"It is no coincidence he has gone as far as he has in the game and stayed there for so long.

"How he conducts himself in training with the extra work he does, the way he looks after his body and the standards he sets on the field is exemplary."

Gethin Jenkins was unable to play in May's Challenge Cup final when the Blues beat Gloucester in Bilbao, with Ellis leading the side that day.

The image of both Jenkins' holding aloft the trophy signalled the passing of the baton with the younger man already proving a natural captain with Wales during the summer tour.

Ellis Jenkins captained Wales Under-20s at the 2012 and 2013 Junior World Cups

"He told me [about the captaincy], he knew before me," said Jenkins.

"He said towards the end of last season he wanted just to play again and get his body right as well.

"He has been great for me. He has always been honest for me whether I like what he has been saying or not, that's all I can ask for.

"When you are captain you do make decisions but especially with someone like Gethin, he will be in my ear as much as I was in his ear before.

"I don't think much will change in our relationship. We will both be shouting as much as each other for doing stuff."

And Ellis admits the other Jenkins has new priorities now.

"He has just had a baby as well so he has his hands full," said Jenkins.

"He comes across as miserable at the best of times. So he is operating on four hours of sleep a night, he is a barrel of laughs!"

Ellis Jenkins (left, with Sam Warburton) made his senior Wales debut on the 2016 tour of New Zealand

Jenkins is also looking to fill the boots of another famous captain with Sam Warburton retiring from professional rugby last month at the age of 29, with both players in the same flanker position.

"It is an attritional position but in rugby people get knocks and finish early. One of my best friends Harry Robinson is my age and has been retired for two years, so it happens," Jenkins added.

"Sam played in a physical way and unfortunately it has taken its toll on his body. Some people are lucky and can last a lot longer.

"You have to listen to your body and as people say there are more important things in life."

Jenkins admitted to rushing back from the serious hamstring injury he suffered in August 2017.

It proved to good effect as not only did he help the Blues lift their European trophy, he also co-captained Wales on a successful three-Test tour against Argentina and South Africa.

"I am nursing a couple of knocks from the end of last season. We had a lot of big games with the Blues and then went straight on tour," he said.

Ellis Jenkins co-captained Wales on their summer tour with Dragons lock Cory Hill

"We have a full season ahead and it is about trying to get the body right so I can string together as many games as possible.

"I have to get to a point where I can back up games. The hamstring is still niggling. I rushed back from when I hurt it last year.

"Maybe you could say I came back a little bit soon but based on last season it was probably worth it."

Jenkins will be hoping for an injury-free season as he leads the Blues into the Heineken Champions Cup for the first time in four seasons.

The 2019 World Cup in Japan is also looming with Wales' back-row resources still strong despite Warburton's retirement.

"You have to keep your performances as good as you can, ultimately the best players will get picked," said Jenkins.

"It can only be a good thing for Welsh rugby that we have got boys competing for position which will hopefully push us to raise our game again."